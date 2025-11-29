DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara police arrest 3 for aiding assailants in AAP leader Raju house firing case

Phagwara police arrest 3 for aiding assailants in AAP leader Raju house firing case

Arrests made in Yamunanagar within 24 hours of the incident

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:54 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Phagwara police arrested three persons—Ghanshyam Tiwari, his mother Neeraj Kumari, and brother Deepak Tiwari—for allegedly sheltering and financing the main assailants involved in the late-night firing on the residence of AAP leader and Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh coordinator Daljit Raju.

Advertisement

The arrests were made in Yamunanagar within 24 hours of the incident, which took place around 1.13 am on November 27 when two masked men fired multiple shots at Raju’s house in Darvesh village before fleeing under cover of darkness.

Advertisement

Raju, his wife, and their young daughter were asleep on the first floor when bullets shattered glass railings and windows, but the family escaped unharmed. CCTV footage recovered from the site showed the attackers arriving on a motorcycle, approaching the house on foot, and throwing a four-page note reading “Kala Rana Group — 5 Crore,” indicating a possible extortion threat. The police also nominated Shubham Pandit, son of Ghanshyam Tiwari, who remained absconding as multiple raid teams pursued the prime assailants.

Advertisement

SSP Gaurav Toora confirmed the arrests and stated that the trio was remanded to three days’ police custody for further interrogation. He asserted that no stone would be left unturned to nab the main shooters and warned criminal gangs to desist from unlawful activities. The firing triggered panic among residents of Darvesh village and prompted intensified police patrolling.

Senior police officers, along with Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and halka in-charge Harnoor Singh Maan, visited the crime scene while investigations continued into possible angles of extortion, gang rivalry and targeted intimidation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts