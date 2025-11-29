Phagwara police arrest 3 for aiding assailants in AAP leader Raju house firing case

Phagwara police arrested three persons—Ghanshyam Tiwari, his mother Neeraj Kumari, and brother Deepak Tiwari—for allegedly sheltering and financing the main assailants involved in the late-night firing on the residence of AAP leader and Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh coordinator Daljit Raju.

The arrests were made in Yamunanagar within 24 hours of the incident, which took place around 1.13 am on November 27 when two masked men fired multiple shots at Raju’s house in Darvesh village before fleeing under cover of darkness.

Raju, his wife, and their young daughter were asleep on the first floor when bullets shattered glass railings and windows, but the family escaped unharmed. CCTV footage recovered from the site showed the attackers arriving on a motorcycle, approaching the house on foot, and throwing a four-page note reading “Kala Rana Group — 5 Crore,” indicating a possible extortion threat. The police also nominated Shubham Pandit, son of Ghanshyam Tiwari, who remained absconding as multiple raid teams pursued the prime assailants.

SSP Gaurav Toora confirmed the arrests and stated that the trio was remanded to three days’ police custody for further interrogation. He asserted that no stone would be left unturned to nab the main shooters and warned criminal gangs to desist from unlawful activities. The firing triggered panic among residents of Darvesh village and prompted intensified police patrolling.

Senior police officers, along with Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and halka in-charge Harnoor Singh Maan, visited the crime scene while investigations continued into possible angles of extortion, gang rivalry and targeted intimidation.