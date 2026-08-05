Phagwara police crack two robbery cases, arrest eight

The Phagwara police have claimed significant success in solving two separate robbery cases by arresting eight accused persons in coordinated operations conducted under the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala Gaurav Toora, IPS, as part of the district’s ongoing campaign against criminal activities.

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The action was carried out by police teams under the supervision of Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma and Deputy Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh.

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Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told that the first case pertains to a robbery reported on July 14, in which a woman resident of New Harkrishan Nagar, Phagwara, was allegedly robbed by three masked assailants who snatched her gold chain and mangalsutra. A case was registered at City Police Station, Phagwara, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. During the investigation, police arrested three accused identified as Amarjit Singh, Suraj Kumar and Raju Jassal.

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SP Madhvi told that the second case was related to an incident in which a resident of Khalwara Colony was allegedly intercepted near Plahi village by five youths travelling on two motorcycles. The complainant was reportedly assaulted, took Rs 4,000 in cash and his silver chain was forcibly snatched before the accused fled. Acting on the investigation, police apprehended five accused. Four of them were stated to be juveniles and have been sent to the Juvenile Justice Home at Hoshiarpur, while the adult accused has been taken into police custody for further interrogation.

In a separate operation under the Punjab Government’s anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, Phagwara police also conducted a special operation in drug-affected areas of Chhaj Colony. During the drive, two individuals were arrested in separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police claimed to have recovered seven grams of heroin from one accused and 15 intoxicant tablets from another.