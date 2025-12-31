DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara Police in 2025: Drugs and traffic violations in focus

Phagwara Police in 2025: Drugs and traffic violations in focus

Police register a total of 873 criminal cases and issue 9,557 challans during the year

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:49 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Law enforcement agencies in Phagwara undertook action to curb traffic violations, drug trafficking and other criminal activities in 2025.

Police authorities reported that widespread checking drives, naka operations and targeted investigations were conducted, leading to thousands of violators being penalised and several criminal networks disrupted.

According to official data, police registered a total of 873 criminal cases during the year and issued 9,557 challans.

The fight against narcotics remained a major focus, with police arresting 338 drug traffickers over the year. Various intoxicants were recovered, including heroin, opium, poppy husk, ganja, charas, pharmaceutical drugs and illicit liquor. Multiple cases were registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations revealed organised supply chains operating across district and state boundaries.

In addition, police cracked down on gambling, excise violations and other offences. Properties worth lakhs of rupees, including cash and vehicles, were seized in raids and checkpoints. Special operations were also carried out against repeat criminals, resulting in several long-pending arrests.

Senior police officials said 2025 remained a challenging year for the sub-division police due to rising traffic density, evolving crime patterns and persistent drug abuse issues. However, they emphasised that sustained enforcement, intelligence-based operations and public cooperation helped them maintain law and order.

