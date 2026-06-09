Phagwara police intensify vigil with city-wide CASO exercise

In a proactive move to strengthen security and maintain law and order, the Phagwara police conducted a comprehensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in various sensitive areas of the city on Monday evening under the supervision of SP Madhvi Sharma.

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The operation was carried out as part of routine preventive policing measures aimed at ensuring public safety, deterring unlawful activities and maintaining a visible police presence in key locations across Phagwara. Police teams were deployed in coordinated formations and conducted thorough checks in crowded and strategically significant areas.

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During the operation, vehicles and individuals were checked and suspicious movements were closely monitored to ensure compliance with law enforcement protocols. Police personnel also interacted with local residents and shopkeepers to gather feedback and reassure them of continued security support in the region.

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SP Madhvi Sharma, who headed the operation, emphasised that such CASO drives are essential to maintain vigilance and to prevent any anti-social elements from disturbing peace in the area. She stated that the police department remains committed to ensuring a safe environment for citizens through regular inspections and intensified patrolling.

The operation concluded smoothly without any untoward incident and officials confirmed that the overall situation in the city remained peaceful throughout the exercise. The Phagwara police further indicated that similar surprise checking and security operations will continue in the coming days as part of their ongoing strategy to strengthen urban policing and public confidence.