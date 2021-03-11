Phagwara police launch helpline

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: To help police curb crime and drugs in Phagwara, Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai has issued a helpline mobile no. — 97795-77095. People can report crimes such as snatching, theft, eve-teasing or various other incidents at this number. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said details of the caller would not be shared. SP Rai said the initiative would facilitate police working and also help public. oc

One booked on rape charge

Phagwara: On a complaint filed by a girl of nearby Rihana Jattan village the Rawalpindi police registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh of Kal-katan village in Hoshiarpur on the charges of raping and abducting the victim. They held her hostage in a hotel and captured objectionable photos and voice recordings of her and sent them to her brother. The police are investigating the matter, said Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai. No arrest has been made so for. OC

Four held for gambling

Jalandhar: The CIA staff of city police nabbed four persons for gambling and recovered nearly Rs 7,500 from them. The accused have been identified as Satpal, Vipan, Nitin Kumar and Sumit Kumar. The police said they were present at the Phagwara Gate for checking purposes when they received information that some people were gambling on the pretext of selling government lottery tickets inside a shop. Following this, they raided the place and arrested the accused. The police said all four accused had been booked and further proceedings had been started. TNS

One arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested a smuggler and seized 5-gm intoxicating powder from him. The accused has been identified as Davinder Kumar, alias Sabi, of Kangar. OC

DEO felicitates school teachers

Hoshiarpur: Under the chairmanship of Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh and Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Dheeraj Vashisth, physical education teachers that were on district-level Independence Day programme duty were felicitated on Thursday. They were given a citation and a memento. oc

Convicted, two get jail term

Shahkot: Jalandhar Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal has sentenced a villager to life imprisonment for murder. The accused has been identified as Harjit Singh of Sandhawal village. He was also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The police had booked the accused on the charge of murdering Sandip Kumar of the same village on April 21, 2015. In another case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar Singla sentenced Kuldeep Singh of Dharme Dian Chhana to 10 year imprisonment for smuggling intoxicating powder. The police had booked the accused in 2020.