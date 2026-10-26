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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara property dealer receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat

Phagwara property dealer receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat

FIR lodged

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:18 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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An alleged extortion threat demanding Rs 10 crore from a property dealer in Phagwara has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of businesspersons and their families.

According to the police, property dealer Kapil Dev Sudhir has been receiving threatening calls from international numbers since October 20. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill members of his family if the money was not paid. The caller reportedly identified himself as Kulvir Singh Sidhu and claimed links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An FIR has been registered in the case.

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The incident comes months after another high-profile case in the Phagwara area in which senior AAP leader and social activist Daljit Singh Raju’s residence at Darvesh Pind was targeted by armed assailants in November 2025. That case involved allegations of Rs 5 crore extortion demand. However, there is no evidence at present linking the two incidents.

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The police said Kapil Dev Sudhir, a resident of Chahal Nagar opposite Sood Hospital, Phagwara, was reportedly receiving repeated threatening calls on his mobile phone as well as on the phone of his nephew, Arjun Sudhir. The calls allegedly originated from two international numbers.

The threats reportedly extended to the complainant’s family, including his son-in-law Gaurav Joshi, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The caller allegedly warned that family members would be killed if the extortion demand was not met. The calls are said to have continued since October 20, prompting the family to approach the police.

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Kapil Dev Sudhir runs Om Property Advisers at Nimmawala Chowk and operates the business with his brother, Parminder Kumar Sudhir, an AAP councillor from Ward No. 2 of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.

The police are investigating the identity of the caller and verifying the claim of links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The complainant and his family have sought protection amid concerns for their safety.

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