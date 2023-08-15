Phagwara resident held for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 14

Following a complaint lodged by a woman, Resham Devi, a resident of Bhanoki Road near Satnampura in Phagwara, the police have arrested her son-in-law on the charges of ransacking her house, sexually assaulting her and tearing her clothes on the night of August 12.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh Gill said the suspect, identified as Sandeep Sidhu, a resident of Shivpuri locality in Phagwara, had been arrested. A case under Sections 354, 354A, 509, 427 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

The victim told the police that her son-in-law had a matrimonial dispute with her daughter, who, along with her six-year-old daughter, was living at her parental house for the past two years. The suspect came to her house 10 days ago to take his wife and daughter back to his Shivpuri house. When they refused, the suspect beat up the complainant. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The suspect also damaged a motorcycle parked in the house. The police are investigating the matter, said SP Gill.

