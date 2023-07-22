Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 21

Despite assurances by officials of the Municipal Corporation, nothing has been done to provide clean drinking water in localities that include Onkar Nagar, Industrial Area, Greater Kailash and Khothra Road.

Most residents are forced to fetch drinking water in bottles from other localities. Residents of these areas have been up in arms against the Phagwara civic body over no supply of water for over a month.

Residents claimed that while a tubewell had been installed, they were getting only contaminated water. They rued that the tubewell had not been operational for well over a week. They demanded the installation of a new tubewell.

A Greater Kailash resident and a former bank manager Dinesh Kumar, while narrating the problems of the residents of these localities said they had met Municipal Commissioner Nayan Jassal in this regard but the problem was yet to be solved.

SDO Rajwinder Singh said the sudden closure of a bore meant for the tubewell prompted the MC employees to halt the operations.

He, however, said the tubewell was being replaced. The SDO said water tanks were being sent to the affected areas.

