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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara SDM visits stubble-burning hotspot Khalwara

Phagwara SDM visits stubble-burning hotspot Khalwara

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:25 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Phagwara SDM Dr Navjot Sharma during her visit to a stubble-burning hotspot in Khalwara.
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Phagwara SDM Dr Navjot Sharma visited the stubble-burning hotspot village of Khalwara and adjoining villages, including Dhakk Pandori and Bishanpur, to review field-level arrangements and motivate farmers to adopt scientific methods of crop residue management.

During the visit, Dr Sharma, accompanied by Agriculture Officer Parmjit Singh, inspected the operation of combine harvesters in the fields and ensured that the machines were functioning with Super Straw Management System (SMS) equipment.

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He directed combine harvester owners and operators to ensure that no combine operates in the fields without an SMS system, emphasising the importance of effective crop residue management in preventing stubble burning.

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The SDM also observed that farmers were managing paddy straw with the help of crop residue management (CRM) machinery instead of setting it on fire. Appreciating the farmers who had adopted the environment-friendly practices, he appealed to others to extend their cooperation to the administration’s campaign and contribute towards controlling air pollution.

Addressing farmers, Dr Sharma highlighted the harmful consequences of burning paddy stubble, stating that it contributes to air pollution and adversely affects human health. He further pointed out that stubble burning destroys beneficial soil organisms and organic matter, thereby affecting soil health.

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Combat farm fire with missionary zeal: DC

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Wednesday urged all nodal and cluster officers to work to ensure that the message of anti-stubble burning reaches every farmer at the grassroots level.

During a virtual meeting with nodal officers, the DC emphasized the importance of reaching out to every farmer to discourage them from burning stubble and contributing to environmental harm.

Pre and post-Diwali period is traditionally the peak time for stubble burning in the region. The DC stressed the prioritisation of extensive visits of officials to their areas over the next 15 days to ensure that no farmer engages in stubble burning.

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