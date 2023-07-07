Phagwara: Seven booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked seven persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the accused were identified as Charanjit Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Sardul Singh, Sonu, and Balwinder Singh, all residents of Dharme Dian Chhana village, and their two unidentified accomplices. Harjinder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him on June 19 and threatened to kill him. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341,506, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Man robbed of gold chain

Phagwara: Two unidentified bike-borne persons snatched a gold chain from a middle-aged man when he was on his morning walk at Swaraj Enclave in Phagwara on Thursday morning. The victim, Vinod Kumar, told the police that he was on his morning walk when all of a sudden the miscreants snatched his gold chain and fled. The value of the snatched chain was estimated around Rs 2 lakh.