Phagwara: Seven booked for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked seven unidentified persons on the charges of snatching a woman’s earrings, assaulting her and rioting. Kulwinder Kaur, alias Shindo, a resident of Nahl village, told the police that the suspects knocked at the door of her house on the midnight of November 14. When she opened the door and asked them about their identity, the suspects, who had covered their faces, attacked her and her husband with sharp weapons. They snatched her earrings before fleeing the spot. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching), 458 (lurking house-trespass), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered. OC

Two held for raping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the suspects had been identified as Manwinder Singh and Rak Kumar, alias Kaka, residents of Pandori Khas village. A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Sections 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act - 2012 and Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man held for selling heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Ramnit Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Krishan Nagar. Nakodar. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 2 grams of heroin and 195 intoxicant tablets (loose) were recovered from his possession. The IO said a case under Sections 21, 22(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Mobike stolen from house

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. In his complaint to the police, Gobinder Singh Khiva, a resident of Gohir village, said someone stole his motorcycle (PB-08-EW9705) parked in his house on November 26. Investigating officer Amrik Singh said a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man nabbed for stealing paddy

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing paddy from the grain market. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sunni, alias Bhura, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura, Nakodar. Sulakhan Singh, a resident of Talwandi Butian village in Shahkot, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplice stole paddy bags from the sub-yard of Pragys Trading Company where he was working. He said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered.

#Phagwara