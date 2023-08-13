Phagwara: Seven booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked seven persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kamal Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Satpal, Som Nath, Teja Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Rauki, all residents of Meinyewal Aaryan village. Hand Raj, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with a weapon on August 4. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer Mandeep Singh said the accused had been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village. He was wanted in a case of assault. OC

Drug peddler held with heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rannjit Singh Billa, a resident of Patti Takhar, Shankar village, on the charge of selling heroin. Station House Officer GS Nagra said 10 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The SHO said a case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. The police also impounded his motorcycle he was riding. OC

Murder suspect still at large

Phagwara: Even after two years, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest a suspect in a murder case. Rohit (22), a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, a resident of Lohar village falling under the Jamsher Sadar police station, on August 10. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Bunty. SHO Sukhdev Singh said no progress had been made so far. OC

3 nabbed with heroin, liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested three smugglers and recovered heroin and liquor from their possession. According to information, the Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler and recovered 220 grams of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh Lucky, a resident of BDO Colony, Mahilpur. The Hariana police arrested Sarvan Singh, a resident of Kotla Nodh Singh, and recovered 18 bottles of liquor from him. The Mukerian police arrested Harmesh Kumar of the Railway Road and recovered 7,500 ml of liquor from him. OC

Biker dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding canter at Kang-Sahib village near Nakodar on Saturday morning. The biker, who died on the spot, has been identified as Sukhjit Singh, gunman of Pathankot SP Gurbhagh Singh. He was coming to Nakodar on his bike when the incident took place. The Nakodar Sadar police have registered a case against the unidentified canter driver.

