Phagwara SHO Sadar Bhullar awarded

Phagwara, May 10
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, Vatsala Gupta, has awarded Station House Officer (Sadar), Phagwara, Balwinder Singh Bhullar with an appreciation certificate for his services. Bhullar had successfully traced a robbery in money exchanger case and arrested different criminals and recovered several weapons.
Later, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh, also honoured Station House Officer Balwinder Singh Bhullar in Phagwara.
