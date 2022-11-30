Phagwara SMO honoured

PHAGWARA: Just one day before his retirement, Senior Medical Officer, Phagwara, Dr Kamal Kishore was awarded for his outstanding services in the field of health services. Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Gurvindervir Kaur honoured the SMO in a colorful function held today. All programme officers and SMOs were also honoured on the occasion.
