Phagwara street vendors protest Rs 700 charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 10

Street vendors staged a protest in the Urban Estate locality here today against the alleged collection of Rs 700 per vendor by employees of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.

They expressed their anger over the issuing of receipts by the MC employees in the name of street market. After observing their anger, the MC employees left the place quietly.

Former Phagwara MC Mayor also reached the spot and described the MC action as bullying by the civic body staff. He said the MC should allot a fixed place for the vendors if the civic body was charging Rs 700 per month. He said I too was Mayor of Phagwara for five years but never allowed recovery from anyone in this way. He said after formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, the common man is adversely affected.

He questioned senior MC officials, including the Commissioner, that now the development of the city will be done by sucking blood of the poor? Despite repeated attempts, MC officials could not be contact, he alleged.