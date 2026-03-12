A case involving the alleged exploitation and online harassment of a minor girl has come to light following a complaint submitted by a resident of Malakpur. Rajdeep Kaur filed a complaint that her 15-year-old daughter, a student of Class 10 at a local school in Rawalpindi, was targeted by a student, blackmailing her by using objectionable photographs.

The accused is a resident of Khaati village near Phagwara. The complaint states that the boy allegedly befriended the minor and gradually drew her into a deceptive relationship. It was alleged that during this period, he obtained objectionable photographs of the girl and later used them to intimidate and pressure her.

The complainant further alleged that the accused created fake social media accounts and circulated the images online. The incident reportedly caused severe distress to the minor and her family, prompting them to approach the authorities for legal action.

Following the inquiry, a case has been registered under Section 506, IPC, and Section 67, IT Act, related to the publication of obscene material in electronic form. The authorities have initiated further investigation to verify the allegations.