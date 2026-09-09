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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara teen turns extraordinary height into sporting advantage

Phagwara teen turns extraordinary height into sporting advantage

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:04 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Volleyball player, who is nearly 7 ft tall, takes part in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian in Jalandhar. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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At 6 feet 10 inches, 17-year-old Raghav Kumar is hard to miss on a volleyball court.

A student at Government Sports School, Raghav is among the participants in the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian games, where his extraordinary height naturally draws attention. Standing at nearly seven feet, he towers over most of his teammates and opponents.

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But for Raghav, his height is more than just a striking physical feature, it has become an important advantage in the sport he has come to love.

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Hailing from Phagwara, Raghav comes from a modest family. His father works as a delivery man, and none of his parents or siblings are anywhere near his height. Both his parents are around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Around two-year ago, Raghav joined Government Sports School, where he was selected to train volleyball players. Since then, he has been practising every day, steadily developing his skills and working towards his dream of building a better future for his family.

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“My dream is to join the police force. People have told me that my height could help me get recruited easily,” Raghav said.

His towering frame has already proved useful on the volleyball court. "My height also helps me in smashing and blocking in volleyball," he said.

When Raghav first arrived at the sports school, he was surprised to find that he was not the only tall player there.

"When I came to the school, I found that many players were tall. The second tallest player is 6 feet 6 inches. I feel good here," he said.

For Raghav, volleyball is not merely a sport. It is also a possible pathway out of financial hardship. He hopes to use his sporting ability and physical stature to secure a job in the police force and provide his family with a more secure future.

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