Phagwara: Thieves strike at mobile shop

Phagwara: A mobile shop was reportedly burgled on the Sarai road here on Monday night. The burglars entered the shop after breaking open its shutters and took away goods, including several old and new mobile phones, and Rs 10,000. The suspects fled after committing the crime. The police have registered a case. OC

Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara: A car bearing registration number PB-10AT-0010 was stolen from outside a house in Palahai Gate locality here on Monday night. Car owner Balbir Kumar told the police that he parked his vehicle outside his house. He found the car missing on Tuesday morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Two nabbed with 101 gm of heroin

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) Balbir Chand said 101 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The suspects had been identified as Jatinder, alias Jiti, a resident of Mule Wal Arayian village, and Harsh Kumar, alias Harsh, a resident of Mul Wal Brahmanna village. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. The police also impounded a motorcycle on which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

Two booked for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked persons on the charge of brewing and selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Nirwair Singh said 99 bottles of illicit liquor, 5,000 litres of lahan and utensils for brewing and storing liquor were seized from their possession. The suspect has been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Bhode village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect, who managed to file from the spot. The Shahkot police also booked Satpal, a resident of Aidal Pur, for brewing illicit liquor and recovered 10 bottles of hooch and 90-kg lahan from his possession, said IO Parwinder Singh, adding that the suspect managed to flee from the spot. OC

20-yr-old girl goes missing

Phagwara: A 20-year-old girl, a resident of Mianni village, has been missing for the past two days. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the victim had been identified as Anju, a resident of Mianni village. The victim’s parents told the police that their daughter went outside on April 28, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report had been lodged in this connection.

