Phagwara to be district within 3 months: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal has assured party leaders and workers that Phagwara will be granted the district status within three months of the formation of a SAD government in 2027. The announcement came during a special meeting held with senior office-bearers and party workers from the Phagwara constituency here late last night.

The meeting was convened under the leadership of Phagwara urban constituency in-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana and rural constituency in-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi. A large number of senior party functionaries and grassroots workers participated in the interaction, during which a demand was placed before the party president to elevate Phagwara to the status of a district.

Responding to the demand, Badal stated that the proposal to make Phagwara a district had already been included in the party’s 2022 Assembly election manifesto on a priority basis. He reiterated that the commitment remained firm and would be implemented promptly if the SAD forms government in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He emphasised that within the first three months of assuming office, the process to notify Phagwara as a district would be completed.

Criticizing the government, Badal alleged that it had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. He further accused the ruling dispensation of misleading the public, claiming that the people of the state had now recognised what he described as unfulfilled assurances and governance shortcomings.

Calling upon party cadres to begin preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, the SAD president urged workers to intensify grassroots engagement and strengthen the organisational structure at the booth level. He stressed that every worker must communicate the party’s policies, ideology and development agenda to households across the constituency and beyond.