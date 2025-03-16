Phagwara Trust chief appointment delayed, operations stalled

Although the Punjab Government appointed labour leader Jarnail Nangal as the new Chairman of Phagwara Improvement Trust on February 25, the notification for his appointment has not been issued. Kashmir Singh Malhi, who was appointed Chairman on September 25, 2023, continues to hold the position.

The Punjab Government also named Santosh Kumar Gogi and Ashok Bhatia (AAP district secretary) as members of the Improvement Trust on the same day. However, Bhatia has refused to accept the post, citing his aspirations for an MLA ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. He confirmed he would continue to serve the AAP party instead.

Nangal, who has previously been an active member of multiple political parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Lok Insaf Party, and now AAP, takes over at a time when the Trust’s functioning has been questioned. Santosh Kumar Gogi, who contested but lost the last assembly election, is another addition to the Trust, but his political future remains uncertain.

Despite the appointments of various Improvement Trust chairpersons across the state in 2023, it has been noted not a single member has been nominated to any Trust after their appointments, even after more than a year and a half. This has left Improvement Trusts across the state, including Phagwara, essentially non-functional, with no schemes or projects implemented.

Phagwara’s Improvement Trust, under Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi, has become what is described as a “white elephant,” primarily serving as a burden for employee salaries without contributing to the city’s development. No significant projects have been materialised, and the Trust remains inactive.

With the recent elections of the Municipal Corporation, three members from the elected councillors are expected to be nominated to the Trust; however, it remains to be seen whether this would bring any changes to the Trust’s operations.