Phagwara Trust ex-chief fleeced

Phagwara, September 19
On a complaint lodged by Sunil Chum, ex-Chairman Improvement Trust Phagwara, the city Police have registered a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120B of the IPC against three fake travel agents for duping the complainant of Rs 7,40,577. The accused were identified as Gulzar Singh, Gagandeep Singh of Jammu and Kashmir and Amandeep Singh of Tarn Taran. The Victim told the police that he purchased air tickets for Italy from the accused but was given fake tickets of Spice Jet and Italia Airlines. When he complained to them they started threatening him and did not return his money. The Police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.
