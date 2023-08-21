Phagwara: Two arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested Navdeep, alias Bawa, a resident of Khuram Pur locality, and Satnam Chand, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura, Nakodar, for gambling. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspects were indulging in selling betting slips at the bus stand under the cover of Punjab state lotteries. They had no licence and were thus cheating residents. The IO said a case had been registered against the duo. A sum of Rs 20,610, a mobile phone among other items were recovered from them. OC

Woman missing, case registered

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman. Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Sarihn village, complained to the police that her daughter Harman, wife of Charanjit Singh, a resident of Shankar, was staying with her for the past few days. She went to DAV College on August 18, but did not return home. Investigating Officer Kulwinder Singh said a missing report had been registered. OC

Youth booked on kidnap charge

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Thapar Colony, the Sadar police have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC against a youth, Prince Kumar, a resident of the same locality, on the charge of kidnapping and keeping hostage the complainant’s younger sister. The complainant told the police that his sister studies in Pyramid College. She went to her college on August 18, but did not return. The complainant told the police that his mother told him that she received a message from an unknown mobile number stating that the girl had been kidnapped and kept in a hotel near Karnal. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Liquor trader in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor trader and recovered 17,820 ml of illicit liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Miyank, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara. A case has been registered.

