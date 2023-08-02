Phagwara: Two arrested with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 211 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Monday night. DSP Jaspreet Singh said the suspects have been identified as Roop Chand, a resident of Nawanshahr, and Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Madhopur village near Phagwara. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects, who were arrested at a checkpoint. OC

Bike thief lands in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a motorcycle thief and recovered a stolen bike having a fake registration number PB-78-3060 from his possession on Monday night. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill said the suspect had been identified as Amin Akhtar, a resident of Bahrr Mazara village near Behram. He was nabbed by the Sadar police following a tip-off. A case under Sections 379, 482 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. OC

2 illicit liquor traders nabbed

Phagwara: The police arrested two liquor traders and recovered 31 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession on Monday night. DSP Jaspreet Singh said in the first case, the police arrested Harjinder Singh, a resident of Bhanoki village near Phagwara, and recovered 11,250 ML of illicit liquor kept in 15 bottles from his possession at a checkpoint. In another case, the police arrested Jasbir Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Avenue, and recovered 12,000 ML of illicit liquor kept in 16 bottles from his possession on Monday night. Two cases under the Punjab Excise Act have been registered against the suspects. OC

Man held on theft charge

Phagwara: The police have arrested Vikki, a Pehchan Nagar resident, under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC on the charges of stealing goods from a house. Surinder Kumar, a resident of Satnampura, lodged a complaint in this regard, following which the suspect was nabbed.

