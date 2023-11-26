Phagwara: Two booked for kidnapping minor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a mother-son duo on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) inspector Santosh Rani said the suspects had been identified as Baljit Kaur, a resident of Uggi village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station, and her son Harjot Singh. In her complaint to the police, Rachpal Kaur, a resident of Koharr Khurd village, said the suspects kidnapped her granddaughter by inducing her. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons, including a couple, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) and Shankar police post in-charge Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Manga, a resident of Chak Vendal, his wife Varinder Kaur, Jasvir Singh, a resident of the same village, and Malkit Singh. Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of Chak Vendal village, told the police that the suspects assaulted her, her son and her daughter on November 24. A case under Sections 323, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

