Phagwara: Two of family suffer burns

Phagwara: A woman and her daughter sustained serious burn injuries after a fire broke due to a leakage in LPG gas at a house in Onkar Nagar here on Saturday afternoon. The victims, identified as Geeta Rani and her daughter Jyoti, were working in kitchen at the time of the incident. They were admitted to the Civil Hospital here. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot control the fire. OC

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspects have been identified as Palwinder Singh, alias Bhola, a resident of Mahun Wal village, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Rasul Pur village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 200 intoxicant tablets were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. The police also impounded a motorcycle on which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

19-yr-old girl kidnapped

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked an unidentified person on the charges of kidnapping and confining a girl. Gurnam Singh, a resident of Mao Sahib, told the police that an unidentified person kidnapped his 19-year-old daughter and confined her somewhere. Investigating officer Nirwair Singh said a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Further investigations are on in the case. OC

Three booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting his aunt. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh the suspect had been identified as Harbans Lal, a resident of Mohalla Kacha Pucca Vehrra, Nurmahal. Lajiya Devi, a resident of the same locality, told the police that her nephew brutally beat her up with a stick on the evening of May 5. She suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 323 and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. In another case, the Nakdar Sadar police have booked Prabh Lal of Tahli village and his unidentified accomplice for assaulting Akash Deep Jakhu, a resident of Burri Ping village.

