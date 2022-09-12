Phagwara: Varsity Girl jumps before train, dies

Phagwara: A young girl reportedly died by jumping before an incoming train near Satnampura on Friday. Gurbheij Singh, in-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), said the deceased has been identified as Kajal, an LPU Phagwara student. Mental stress is said to be the reason that drove her to take the extreme step. The GRP have registered a case and handed over the body to her family members after post-mortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital. OC
One arrested under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 gm of heroin from his possession last night. The accused, Johni, a resident of the Mehli Gate was nabbed at a checkpoint near Palahai Gate in Phagwara. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC
Phagwara trust store burgled
Phagwara: The store of the Phagwara Improvement Trust has been burgled. The burglars had broken into the store and made off with several valuable goods, including records, a type writer, coolers, among others. On a complaint lodged by Junior Engineer Konark, the police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380, 427, 34 of the IPC, and are investigating the matter. OC
ASI robbed of cash, mobiles
Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcyclists robbed Manjit Singh, an ASI of the Punjab Police, of two mobile phones and some cash, near Khatti on Friday night. The victim told the police that he was on his way back from Himachal with a friend when the robbers struck. The miscreants managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 379B of the IPC.
