Phagwara village residents want liquor vend shifted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 4

Residents of Pabwan village near here demanded that a liquor vend from the area be shifted to some other non-residential area.

In a signed representation to Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann residents said women and children felt unsafe in the area due to the presence of drunken miscreants, demanding that the vend be shifted to some other spot.

They said drunken miscreants were a nuisance for Baba Butte Shah’s devotees who daily pass through this area to pay obeisance at a religious place. Residents said drunken miscreants often use a nearby public park for drinking purposes making it difficult for walkers. Residents have sent copies of their representation to the Excise Department and the local police station.

They said in the evening, liquor vend turned into a sort of pub and drunken miscreants would drink sitting in front of vend, creating nuisance for the passersby.

#Nakodar #Phagwara