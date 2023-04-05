Phagwara village residents want liquor vend shifted

Phagwara, April 4
Residents of Pabwan village near here demanded that a liquor vend from the area be shifted to some other non-residential area.
In a signed representation to Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann residents said women and children felt unsafe in the area due to the presence of drunken miscreants, demanding that the vend be shifted to some other spot.
They said drunken miscreants were a nuisance for Baba Butte Shah’s devotees who daily pass through this area to pay obeisance at a religious place. Residents said drunken miscreants often use a nearby public park for drinking purposes making it difficult for walkers. Residents have sent copies of their representation to the Excise Department and the local police station.
They said in the evening, liquor vend turned into a sort of pub and drunken miscreants would drink sitting in front of vend, creating nuisance for the passersby.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...