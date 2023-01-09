Phagwara: Villager booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a villager on the charge of assaulting a 67-year-old man. Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Singh said that the accused has been identified as Balihar Singh, a resident of Jaggo Sangha. Makhan Singh, a resident of Uppal Jagir village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted and injured and threatened him on December 31. The IO said that a case under Sections 452,323,427 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
Man injures villager, held
Jalandhar: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. Satnam Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and attacked him with clubs and bricks and injured him on January 5 and also threatened him by pointing at him a pistol-like weapon. The IO said a case under Sections 323,341,506 and 34 of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act was registered against the accused, his wife and two sons.
Tribune Shorts
