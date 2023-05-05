Phagwara: Villager held for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The police said the suspect had been identified as Harish, alias Vicki, a resident of Chachowal village, and nine bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. He was later released on bail. oc
Two booked for snatching money
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons on charges of snatching money and a mobile phone. Sanjay Kumar, a finance company employee, filed a complaint with the police that he was returning after collecting money from customers on May 2 when two unidentified persons attacked him near Billi village and snatched his bag containing Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone. The police said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified suspects.
