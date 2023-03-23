Phagwara: Woman booked on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Following a complaint from Parminder Singh, a resident of Sahni village, Phagwara, the police have booked a woman under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 1,93,000. The suspect, identified as Harkiran Kaur, a resident of Kular village, is still at large. The victim told the police that he gave the amount to the woman to send him abroad on May 7 last year. Despite repeated assurances, the woman neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. The complainant alleged that whenever he demanded his money back, the suspect started threatening him. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Unidentified car driver booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified car driver on the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving. Punit Kaur, a resident of Rama Mandi, Talwandi Sabo tehsil, Bathinda, in her complaint to the police, alleged that her father Om Parkash was returning after purchasing some eatables at Nakodar on March 21 when an unidentified car driver hit him, leading to his death. Investigating officer Bhajan Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of IPC had been registered against the unidentified car driver. OC

Woman PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO). Station House Officer (SHO) Bhushan Kumar said the accused had been identified as Gurmit Kaur, a resident of Bundala village. The SHO said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Gur Mehtab Singh had ordered that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). A case was registered against the accused.