Phagwara woman dies by suicide; loan recovery 'threats' suspected to have caused distress

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Phagwara on Saturday with sources claiming that she had been distressed over alleged threats by representatives of a private company seeking repayment of a loan. The deceased has been identified as Balbir Kaur.

According to preliminary information, the woman had taken a loan from a private company. Two days before the incident, some employees of the company had allegedly visited her residence to recover the outstanding amount. They had allegedly threatened her. She is suspected to have been under mental distress following the incident. However, the circumstances surrounding her death and any possible link to the alleged loan recovery threats are yet to be established.

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The police have been informed and they are investigating. The exact circumstances leading to the woman’s death, including the allegations against the company’s representatives, will be ascertained during the course of the investigation.

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Balbir Kaur is survived by a son and a daughter. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.