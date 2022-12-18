Phagwara Woman found hanging

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The body of a young woman was found hanging from a tree on Saturday in Chachoki village. It is suspected that the woman took her own life on Friday night. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident. The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is under way. OC

LPU student run over by train

Phagwara: : A student of Lovely Professional University - Sushil Kumar - got run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Friday night. The GRP have registered a case and sent the body to local civil hospital for post-mortem. OC

Four school kids injured in mishap

Hoshiarpur: A wood-laden pickup rammed into a school van near Adda Bhikhowal on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, injuring four children in the van. Van driver Sandeep, a resident of Hariana, the pickup hit his vehicle while overtaking. The injured were taken to Government Hospital, Bhunga. They all are safe. The pickup driver, Manjeet Singh, a resident of Pathankot. The police investigation is under way.