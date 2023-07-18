Phagwara: Woman held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 28 grams of heroin and Rs 2,500 drug money from her possession on Sunday night. DSP Jagdish Raj told the media that the suspect had been identified as Kamaljit Kaur, a resident of Phillaur. She was involved in drug trade, said the DSP. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Youth kidnaps girl, booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Billi Charahmi village. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Seho Wal village, complained to the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor daughter, Harman Preet, on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered. OC

Cash stolen from house

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash from a house. Buta Singh, a resident of Kotli Gajran village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on the night of July 13 and stole Rs 5,000 and $300. Investigating officer Salinder Singh said a case had been registered. OC

Woman hangs self to death

Phagwara: A married woman allegedly hanged herself to death on Saturday. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the deceased had been identified as Sujjan Bala, a resident of Mohalla Balmik in Ward Number 7, Lohian Khas. Nargis, wife of Balwinder Singh, a resident of Barnala Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, told the police that the woman hanged herself to death. A case has been registered. OC

PO fails to appear in court, booked

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a proclaimed offender (PO) on the charge of non-appearing in court. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukhraj Singh, alias Raja, a resident of Mandiala village. OC

Seven booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked seven persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a woman and snatching her phone. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Udho Wal village, his wife Palwnder Kaur, sons Kamalpreet Singh and Gurmit Singh and Malkit Singh, Narinder Singh and Hanni, also residents of Udho Wal village. Manjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, said the suspects assaulted and threatened her and snatched her mobile phone. A case has been registered.

#Phagwara