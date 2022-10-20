Phagwara: Woman robs in-laws’ house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 19

A recently married woman allegedly decamped with two suitcases, Rs 2.2 lakh in cash and jewellery from her in-laws’ house with the help of two accomplices.

The complainant, Ranju Mishra, sister-in-law of the accused, said two youths broke into their house in Greater Kailash Colony on Tuesday, tied her with a rope and locked her up in a room and the accused daughter-in-law, Ankita walked away with valuables.

The incident occurred when her father-in-law Varinder Sharma was away.

The police have registered a case under Sections 342, 392 and 120-B of the IPC. A probe was underway.