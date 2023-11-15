Phagwara: Woman run over by train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A middle-aged woman was run over by the Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express train near Phagwara railway station on Monday. The deceased, identified as Suman Kumari (50), a resident of village Kot-Khurd was crossing the railway track. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said a case has been registered and the body handed over to family members after the post-mortem conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Motorcycle stolen

Phagwara: A motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-09A-5092 was found stolen from the local Professors Colony on Monday. Bike owner Manjit Singh said he went inside after parking the bike outside his house and found it stolen after a few hours. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code. OC

1 booked for rash driving

Phagwara: Shahkot police have booked an unidentified tractor driver on the charge of rash driving and endangering the lives and personal safety of others. Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Malout in Muktsar Sahib, complained to the police that his father and brother were going to Jalandhar in their car on October 6 when an unidentified tractor driver who was driving negligently hit their vehicle on the highway near the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Shahkot, leaving them seriously injured. Investigating Officer Balvir Chand said that a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver.

