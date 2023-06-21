Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Shahkot travel agent on charges of trafficking, cheating and criminal conspiracy. SHO GS Nagra said that the accused has been identified as Rishi Thapar, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. The SHO said a case under Section 370, 370-A, 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act was registered against the accused and his wife Seema on a complaint from Gurbakash Kaur, wife of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Gandharan village. OC

Minor kidnapped; man arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Ludhiana villager on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said that the accused has been identified as Surinder Singh alias Babu, a resident of Salem Pura village under Sidham Bet police station, Ludhiana. Paramjit Kaur, wife of Jagtar Singh, a resident of Burj Kela village had complained to the police that the accused, her son-in-law, kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said that a case under Section 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Youth arrested for snatching

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a youth on the charge of snatching cash and assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Awan Khalsa village. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gumtali village in Bilga, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him in the grain market and assaulted him and snatched Rs 3,000. The IO said that a case under Section 379, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.