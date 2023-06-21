Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Shahkot travel agent on charges of trafficking, cheating and criminal conspiracy. SHO GS Nagra said that the accused has been identified as Rishi Thapar, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. The SHO said a case under Section 370, 370-A, 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act was registered against the accused and his wife Seema on a complaint from Gurbakash Kaur, wife of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Gandharan village. OC
Minor kidnapped; man arrested
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Ludhiana villager on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said that the accused has been identified as Surinder Singh alias Babu, a resident of Salem Pura village under Sidham Bet police station, Ludhiana. Paramjit Kaur, wife of Jagtar Singh, a resident of Burj Kela village had complained to the police that the accused, her son-in-law, kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said that a case under Section 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
Youth arrested for snatching
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a youth on the charge of snatching cash and assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Awan Khalsa village. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gumtali village in Bilga, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him in the grain market and assaulted him and snatched Rs 3,000. The IO said that a case under Section 379, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...