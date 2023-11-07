Phagwara: Woman’s modesty outraged, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons for outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Kamal Nain Singh and Manjinder Singh Sarpanch, residents of Tahli village. Jeet Singh, a resident of Tahli village, has complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and his wife on October 17 used derogatory and objectionable remarks against her. They also threatened to entangle her in a false suicide case and threatened them with dire consequences. A case under Sections 354, 509, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Thamu Wal village. Station House Officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said 111 intoxicant tablets and drug money worth Rs 2,300 were recovered from his possession. The SHO said a case under Sections 22(b), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man booked for kidnapping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a person on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Rohit, alias Bargar, a resident of Indra Colony, Nakodar. Pinka, a resident of Mohalla Baghiarr Pura, Nakodar, told the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her on October 30. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspect.

