Phagwara youth joins Vancouver police as special constable

A young man from Phagwara has made his hometown proud by joining the Vancouver police as a special constable after years of perseverance and dedication.

Karan Kumar, son of Surinder Kumar, who runs a photo studio in Phagwara, recently completed his training and was inducted into the Vancouver Police Service. His remarkable achievement has been hailed as a matter of pride not only for his family but also for the local community.

Karan completed his senior secondary education in the medical stream in India before moving to Canada six years ago to pursue higher studies. He enrolled at Yorkville University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA).

To support himself financially during his student life, Karan began working at McDonald’s as a crew member. His hard work and dedication quickly earned him a promotion to the position of manager. Later, he cleared a banking examination and joined Scotiabank as a teller. Through continuous effort and determination, he rose to the role of Financial Advisor at the same bank.

Despite establishing a stable career in the financial sector, Karan harboured a deep admiration for Canadian police officers, drawn to their “helping and cordial” approach toward the community. Motivated by this admiration, he set his sights on joining the police force.

Determined to turn his dream into reality, Karan successfully cleared all twelve stages of the highly competitive recruitment process for Vancouver Police. After months of rigorous preparation and physical training, he completed his official police training at the end of August and was inducted as a Special Constable.

Speaking to the media, Surinder Kumar expressed his pride and joy at his son’s achievement. “Karan has always been hardworking and determined. His dream was to join the Canadian police and today, he has fulfilled it. Our family is proud that he is now serving the people of Vancouver with dedication,” he said.

Karan Kumar’s journey—from a small-town student in Phagwara to a Special Constable in Vancouver—has become an inspiring story of resilience, hard work, and determination, inspiring many aspiring youths in Punjab who dream of building their futures abroad.