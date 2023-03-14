Phagwara youth run over by train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A youth was run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station last night. The deceased has been identified as Purshotam Lal (27), a resident of Nangal village near Phagwara. The victim was crossing the railway lines, the GRP said. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the GRP added. OC

Phagwara man electrocuted

Phagwara: A Sangrur village resident was electrocuted to death on Saturday. Investigating officer (IO) Som Nath said the deceased has been identified as Indarjit Singh (50), a resident of Kanjla village, Sangrur district. The victim was repairing a transformer in Billi Chao village when he was electrocuted. The SHO said that the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, has handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

Peddler held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) Bhupindar Singh said four grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaswindar Singh, who is a resident of Jhugian village. The IO said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Thief arrested, bike impounded

Phagwara: The Goraya police have arrested a thief and recovered a knife from his possession. The accused was nabbed at a check-point in Goraya when he was coming on a motorcycle, which was impounded.

Burning issue: Protesters burn effigies of CM Bhagwant Mann and Improvement Trust Chairman Jagtar Sanghera at Latifpura. Malkiat Singh