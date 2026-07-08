Phagwara’s Maurya Sahdev to represent India at Asia Pacific Children’s Convention in Japan

In a proud moment for Phagwara and Punjab, Maurya Sahdev, a student of Cambridge International School, Phagwara, has been selected as one of India’s official delegates for the prestigious Asia Pacific Children’s Convention (APCC) 2026. It is scheduled to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 11 to July 22.

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Sharing the details, Maurya’s parents, JCI members Jyoti Sahdev and Gaurav Sahdev, owners of Giltz Jewels, said the annual convention is organised by the Bridge Club, Japan, with the objective of promoting friendship, cultural exchange, global harmony, and mutual understanding among children from different countries.

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They said delegates from 37 Asian countries would participate in this year’s convention, providing young participants with an opportunity to interact, exchange ideas and experience diverse cultures.

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They further said the selection process, conducted by JCI India, is highly competitive, as each participating country is permitted to send only four to six children in the 11-12-year age group. Maurya’s selection as one of India’s six official child delegates reflects his outstanding talent, merit and potential, they added.

On the occasion, Laghu Udyog Bharati branch president and noted industrialist Inder Pal Khurana congratulated Gaurav and Jyoti Sahdev, saying Maurya’s achievement was a matter of immense pride for the family, the school, and the entire city. He said the young student’s selection for such a prestigious international platform was a recognition of his hard work and abilities.

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The president and members of JCI Phagwara Eves also congratulated Maurya and his family. They said the achievement was not only a proud moment for the family and Cambridge International School but also for the entire JCI fraternity, the business community and the people of Phagwara.

Expressing confidence, they said Maurya would represent India with distinction at the international convention, bring laurels to the country, Punjab, and his hometown, and gain an enriching global experience.