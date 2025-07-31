Phagwara’s water, sewerage projects stalled due to financial strain

Despite significant progress in urban infrastructure, Phagwara is struggling to achieve complete water supply and sewerage coverage, with financial constraints hindering the expansion of services.

While 98 per cent of the city has access to water and 95 per cent to sewerage connections, several areas, especially on the outskirts and in unauthorised colonies, remain underserved.

Localities near the Bypass, Nakodar Road and Palahai Road are particularly affected by irregular or no water supply, highlighting persistent infrastructural gaps. Unauthorised colonies along Palahai Roa, and areas like Baba Gadhia, Gurunanakpura and Vishwakarma Colony, also suffer from the lack of proper sewerage systems, leading to frequent sanitation issues and potential health risks, particularly during the monsoon.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Water Supply & Sewerage Board) Rajwinder Singh acknowledged that financial limitations have delayed the completion of key infrastructure projects designed to achieve 100 per cent water and sewerage coverage. “We are working within a limited budget and without adequate funding, many planned extensions and upgrades cannot be completed on time,” Singh said, stressing that the administration is seeking additional funds to address the issue.

Currently, the city relies on 66 tube wells to meet its water supply needs, along with eight large overhead water tanks. However, only five of these tanks—located in Ranjit Nagar, Sukhchain Nagar, Pipa Rangi, Chachoki and Urban Estate—are fully operational. The other three tanks, located in Hargobind Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Baba Gadhia, remain non-functional due to maintenance issues or outdated infrastructure, further restricting water supply to nearby areas.

The partial functionality of essential infrastructure, combined with rising demand from expanding residential areas, has put immense pressure on the city’s water and sewerage systems. Residents of the affected areas have raised repeated concerns, urging municipal authorities to address these shortcomings. Urban development experts warn that delays in upgrading water and sanitation services could impede Phagwara’s overall growth and pose a public health risk.

As Phagwara continues to urbanise rapidly, the need for comprehensive, well-funded infrastructure solutions has become more urgent. Ensuring equal access to water and sewerage services across all areas remains a pressing challenge for the administration, one that requires timely financial intervention and efficient execution of pending civic projects.