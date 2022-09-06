Phase-2 of Punjab games begins in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 5

The block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ started in the district today. I n the second phase, sports competitions were started in five blocks Hoshiarpur-1, Mahilpur, Bhunga, Dasuya and Hajipur. Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa inaugurated the competitions in block Hoshiarpur-1, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishna Rouri in block Mahilpur, MLA Urmar Jasvir Singh Raja Gill in Bhunga, advocate Karamveer Singh Ghumman in block Dasuya and Gurdhyayan Singh Multani, leader of AAP in block Mukerian inaugurated the sports matches as the chief guests.

Cabinet minister Bram Shankar Jimpa inaugurates a tug-of-war competition. Tribune photos

Inaugurating the sports matches of block Hoshiarpur-1 at Lajwanti outdoor stadium, Minister Jimpa said that sports teached us discipline along with keeping us physically and mentally healthy. The sports competitions will last for about two months in Punjab, people from childhood to old age are also enjoying the sports, which is a big step of the government towards making the state healthy, he said. Meanwhile, congratulating the teachers and coaches present on Teachers’ Day, the minister said that teachers have a great contribution to the society as they make students successful in life by showing them the right path. During this, he interacted with players and wished them all the best. Inaugurating the sports competitions at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, Jai Krishan Rouri said the state government was encouraging sports in the state on a large scale, under which this sports ‘Maha Kumbh’ is going on, filling enthusiasm among the youth. He said ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ had been started by the state government with the objective of keeping the youth of the dtate healthy and away from social evils.

Results: District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said Sudhanshu stood first, Sonu Kumar second and Aryan Arora third in the under-14 boys 100m race in block Hoshiarpur-1. In under-14 shot put, Gurman Singh stood first, Baljot Singh Saini second and Gursimran Singh third.

In 40-50 years category, Gurjit Singh stood first, Hardeep Singh second and Sanjeev Kumar third. In shot put, Gursharan Singh Bhatti stood first, Amandeep Singh second and Jaspal Singh third. Gurpreet Singh stood first, Sukhdev Singh second and Manav Kumar third in 21-40 men’s 100 meters race. In shot put, Gurpreet Singh stood first, Sukhdev Singh second and Rohan Kajal third. Mannat Krishna was victorious in under-17 boys’ 5000m race. Divjot Singh stood first, Vishal Jassal second and Sutikshan Singh third in shot put. In 100m race, Teoflus stood first, Prabhjit Singh second and Arshdeep Singh third. In the above 50 age group, Savinderpal Sharma stood first and Gurdeep Singh stood second.

In under-21 boys 5000m race, Vidhada stood first, Gaurav Kumar second and Anoop Kumar third. Ajaib Singh stood first, Amardeep Singh second and Amaninder Singh third in shot put. In the 100m race, Abhishek Sharma stood first, Gurpreet Singh second and Balwinder Singh third.