Philanthropist offers to build 200 toilets

Jalandhar, May 15
Philanthropist Surinder Singh Nijjer of the UK has offered to construct 200 toilets as per the needs of the government at various towns and highways.
Nijjer said he also discussed his future welfare activities to be done in Punjab with CM Bhagwant Mann.
Hailing from Domeli village in Phagwara, he assured his support to the government for upgrade of schools with support of the Indian diaspora.
The NRI had been constructing houses for poor, providing filtered drinking water at schools, organising cancer detection camps, massive eye operation camps in Punjab since the past 15 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings