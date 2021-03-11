Philanthropist offers to build 200 toilets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Philanthropist Surinder Singh Nijjer of the UK has offered to construct 200 toilets as per the needs of the government at various towns and highways.

Nijjer said he also discussed his future welfare activities to be done in Punjab with CM Bhagwant Mann.

Hailing from Domeli village in Phagwara, he assured his support to the government for upgrade of schools with support of the Indian diaspora.

The NRI had been constructing houses for poor, providing filtered drinking water at schools, organising cancer detection camps, massive eye operation camps in Punjab since the past 15 years.