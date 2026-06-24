Phillaur civic body president poll deferred amid political deadlock

The election to the post of the Phillaur Nagar Council president was deferred on Wednesday after Congress MLA Chaudhary Vikramjit Singh proposed an AAP councillor as the Opposition-backed candidate for the post, triggering a political row with both camps claiming eight votes each.

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The Phillaur civic body has 15 councillors, while the MLA has the right to vote in the election as an ex officio member.

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In the recently concluded civic body elections, AAP had won eight seats and claimed the support of an Independent candidate, taking its tally to a comfortable nine.

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On the other hand, the state’s main Opposition Congress has three councillors and the BSP two. The Congress claimed support of another Independent member, taking their camp’s tally to eight if the party MLA’s vote is counted.

The next date for the election is yet to be decided, with the development being seen as a setback for AAP.

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The meeting to elect the civic body president and vice-president was being held under the supervision of the Phillaur SDM.

A row erupted when the MLA declared AAP councillor Shankar Sandhu as the Opposition-backed candidate for the post of president.

Following the development, both camps claimed equal numerical strength, resulting in a stalemate.

The Returning Officer subsequently deferred the election process, while the SDM cited law-and-order considerations and announced that fresh dates for the election would be declared shortly.

Speaking to the media, the MLA criticised the postponement and maintained that his group enjoyed a majority. He expressed confidence that his camp would further strengthen its position before the next election date.

The postponement came despite elaborate security arrangements at the venue. Senior police officials, including the SP, DSP and SHOs of two police stations, were present on the occasion.