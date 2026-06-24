DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Phillaur civic body president poll deferred amid political deadlock

Phillaur civic body president poll deferred amid political deadlock

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phillaur, Updated At : 11:30 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Phillaur councillors flash the victory sign before attending the meeting called to elect the civic body president on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The election to the post of the Phillaur Nagar Council president was deferred on Wednesday after Congress MLA Chaudhary Vikramjit Singh proposed an AAP councillor as the Opposition-backed candidate for the post, triggering a political row with both camps claiming eight votes each.

Advertisement

The Phillaur civic body has 15 councillors, while the MLA has the right to vote in the election as an ex officio member.

Advertisement

In the recently concluded civic body elections, AAP had won eight seats and claimed the support of an Independent candidate, taking its tally to a comfortable nine.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the state’s main Opposition Congress has three councillors and the BSP two. The Congress claimed support of another Independent member, taking their camp’s tally to eight if the party MLA’s vote is counted.

The next date for the election is yet to be decided, with the development being seen as a setback for AAP.

Advertisement

The meeting to elect the civic body president and vice-president was being held under the supervision of the Phillaur SDM.

A row erupted when the MLA declared AAP councillor Shankar Sandhu as the Opposition-backed candidate for the post of president.

Following the development, both camps claimed equal numerical strength, resulting in a stalemate.

The Returning Officer subsequently deferred the election process, while the SDM cited law-and-order considerations and announced that fresh dates for the election would be declared shortly.

Speaking to the media, the MLA criticised the postponement and maintained that his group enjoyed a majority. He expressed confidence that his camp would further strengthen its position before the next election date.

The postponement came despite elaborate security arrangements at the venue. Senior police officials, including the SP, DSP and SHOs of two police stations, were present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts