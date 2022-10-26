Phillaur man dies by suicide

Phillaur: A 32-year-old married man committed suicide on Sunday. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Bundala. Jaswindar Kaur, the wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband had killed self by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house. The police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc
Nakodar resident held with firearm
Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a Nakodar villager with a firearm. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Nurpur. The IO said a pistol of 7.65 MM with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. OC
Youth killed in road mishap
Jalandhar: A 19-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap on Sunday. Investigating officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Jasprit Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan. Baldev Singh, the brother of the deceased, told the police that Jassi lost control while riding his bike, veered off the road and ended up ramming into a roadside tree. He died on the spot. The police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.
