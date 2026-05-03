Phillaur man held for Bible desecration amid domestic dispute

A domestic dispute in Phillaur escalated into a sensitive law-and-order issue after a man allegedly tore pages from a holy book, leading to his arrest and triggering tension among sections of the local community, police said on Saturday.

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The incident took place in Chak Des Raj village near Phillaur, where the accused, identified as Surjit Ram, allegedly confronted his wife, Monika, while she was reading the Bible at their residence on Friday afternoon. According to the complaint, the accused objected to her religious practice, stating that he did not believe in the teachings of the holy book.

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The situation reportedly escalated into an argument, during which he allegedly tore pages from the Bible and made remarks challenging her faith.

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A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Masih reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged desecration and initiated an inquiry. Speaking to The Tribune on Saturday, DSP Masih said that preliminary investigation suggests the accused, who works as a painter, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and had been involved in a quarrel with his wife. He added that the situation in the village is currently under control, although the incident has caused resentment among some members of the local community. Residents have also raised concerns over an alleged delay in police response.

In her statement, Monika said she has been attending church for the past four years and is the only member of her family who follows Christianity. She alleged that her husband had repeatedly tried to stop her from going to church and had subjected her to harassment over her religious beliefs. She further stated that her three children accompany her to church, which has contributed to ongoing tensions within the household.

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Following the incident, she informed church authorities, who subsequently alerted the police. The accused was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested. Police have registered a case.

The complainant has sought strict legal action, alleging that her right to practice her religion freely has been obstructed. Meanwhile, the case has also brought attention to the scope of Punjab’s recently introduced sacrilege law, as the Bible is reportedly not included under its current provisions. Police said further investigation is underway.