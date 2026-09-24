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Home / Jalandhar / Phillaur MLA calls for stronger support system for Indian students in Canada

Phillaur MLA calls for stronger support system for Indian students in Canada

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:03 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary with Mahaveer Singh Singhvi, Consul General of India in Toronto. Tribune photograph
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Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary met Mahaveer Singh Singhvi, Consul General of India in Toronto, during which the two discussed matters concerning the Indian community in Canada, with particular emphasis on the welfare, safety and challenges faced by Indian students.

During the meeting, Chaudhary stressed the importance of strengthening coordination among the Consulate General of India, Indian student organisations, educational institutions, community organisations and relevant Canadian authorities.

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He said greater coordination and regular engagement among these stakeholders could play an important role in ensuring that Indian students are adequately informed about their rights and responsibilities and are able to seek timely assistance whenever required.

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Chaudhary also emphasised the need to ensure that students remain protected from exploitation and have access to appropriate support mechanisms when confronted with difficulties during their stay in Canada. He said effective communication and collaboration between community representatives and authorities could help address emerging concerns more efficiently.

Chaudhary said it was encouraging to learn about the proactive efforts being undertaken by the Consulate General to address the concerns of the Indian student community and to further strengthen mechanisms for support and engagement. He expressed the hope that continued coordination between Indian community representatives, student organisations and Canadian institutions would contribute to creating a safer and more supportive environment for Indian students.

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