Phillaur MLA visits flood-hit village

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 18

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary visited Mau Sahib village in the Phillaur Assembly constituency to take stock of the situation caused by the recent flooding of the rivers in Punjab due to incessant rainfall.

He shared the concern of the farmers of the area demanding immediate removal of encroachments along the banks of the Sutlej in the form of illegal plantation of poplar trees. He emphasised that the indifference of the AAP government towards this illegal activity has created problems for the safety and security of the villages. Instead of addressing the issue, the government is employing aged MGNREGA workers to put sandbags along the banks of the river, which serves no point in providing a permanent solution to the problem.

The Irrigation Department was completely absent from the scene and the sole reliance seemed to be on the machinery of the Central Government, he alleged, urging the state government to take cognisance of the danger and address farmers’ concerns.

