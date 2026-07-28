Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara and Kapurthala also affected

The bandh called by various Valmiki community organisations in protest against the alleged police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala witnessed a widespread response across Kapurthala district on Monday. The shutdown had a significant impact in Kapurthala, Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur, where most markets remained closed and protest demonstrations were held by members of the Valmiki community.

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In Kapurthala, the majority of commercial establishments remained shut in support of the bandh, while medical stores and other essential and emergency services continued to function normally to ensure that the public did not face inconvenience.

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Supporting the statewide bandh, members of the Bhagwan Valmiki Sangharsh Morcha and other Valmiki organisations, led by president Roshan Sabharwal, condemned the Barnala incident. They termed the alleged police action an attack on the dignity of sanitation workers and demanded strict action against the police personnel responsible.

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Meanwhile, demonstrations, protest marches and dharnas were organised in Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur.