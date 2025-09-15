Phones seized at Kapurthala Jail during surprise search, 2 cases registered

Two separate cases have been registered under Section 52-A of the Prison Act after prohibited mobile phones were seized from inmates during surprise search at the Central Jail, Kapurthala.

In the first case, Assistant Superintendent Vikram Singh reported that during a joint search operation conducted by jail staff and CRPF personnel, two inmates were found in possession of banned items. The confiscated items included a Vivo touchscreen mobile phone with a Jio SIM card and a Nokia keypad mobile. The inmates involved were identified as Rahul Sabharwal, son of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arya Nagar, Jalandhar and Manpreet Singh, son of Surinder Singh, a resident of Hamira, Subhanpur. An FIR (No. 292) was registered at the Kotwali Police Station in Kapurthala on September 13, 2025.

In the second case, Assistant Superintendent Satpal Singh confirmed that inmate Baljit Singh, son of Surinder Singh from Mohalla Santoshpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, was found in possession of a Vivo touchscreen mobile phone with a Jio SIM card. Legal proceedings are underway in this case as well.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine how the contraband entered the high-security facility. Jail officials have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for attempting to smuggle mobile phones and other banned materials into the prison.